Lincoln Riley: Oklahoma's Night Time Scrimmage Produced 'A Lot of Really Nice Big Plays'

Two weeks in, the Sooners escaped largely injury-free as the team tries to prepare for various elements —this time under the lights.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s scrimmage on Monday night was productive, coach Lincoln Riley said during Tuesday’s press conference.

Most importantly, the Sooners escaped largely injury-free.

Riley said a handful of players got “nicked up” — projected starting left tackle Wanya Morris was among those present but idle during Tuesday’s practice — but only backup cornerback Ryan Peoples’ ankle injury will linger, Riley said.

“It was good,” Riley said. “First time we’ve gotten under the lights with the guys. Pretty good atmosphere.”

Riley said he hoped a steady stream of morning practices prepped the players for some of OU’s early 11 a.m. kickoffs, but he wanted to “change it up” by creating energy and simulating certain situations at night.

Riley said the offense “started out pretty quick, and the defense kind of responded.

“There were some really nice big plays on both sides of the ball. A lot of explosive plays offensively, and lot of explosive plays defensively. … A lot of good, lot to correct.”