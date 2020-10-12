Lincoln Riley: "We took some baby steps" on Saturday in win over Texas

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners benched their starting quarterback, blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, surrendered six touchdowns to Sam Ehlinger, and watched their all-world kicker miss a chip-shot field goal for the win.

Conventional calculus would suggest that all those factors add up to a loss for the Sooners. But lo and behold, when all was said and done at the Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma had preserved a 53-45 victory in four overtimes.

It's hard to imagine that despite the myriad of mistakes, the Sooners made just enough plays to eke out a win. But for all the miscues and all the sloppiness throughout an affair that lasted nearly five hours, there was also plenty of silver lining. Not only did Oklahoma come out on top, but several young and unproven players stepped up in big moments for Lincoln Riley's team.

“I thought Woodi Washington came in, obviously had a big impact on the game," Riley told media in a Monday teleconference. "We need to be able to play a few more guys. We’ve just kind of now gotten to the point where we’re ready to put those guys in the game. Glad that they’re progressing now.”

Washington's first career interception proved pivotal in the Sooners' triumph, and Riley also complimented Joshua Eaton and Jeremiah Criddell for their understated performances in the secondary on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sophomore defensive end David Ugwoegbu and junior defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey gave Oklahoma a much-needed lift on special teams. Ugwoegbu blocked and recovered a second-quarter punt that led to a touchdown, and Winfrey deflected a Cameron Dicker field goal attempt in the third overtime to keep the Longhorns off the board.

“There always seems to be some big special teams plays in games like this, and we need to be the ones making them," Riley said. "Fun to see a lot of different guys on our roster step up and make those plays.”

On the offensive side of the ball, T.J. Pledger enjoyed a career day with 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In his first game action since the season opener, Marcus Major rushed for his first collegiate touchdown, and Spencer Rattler also found the end zone on a quarterback sneak in the second overtime period. Oklahoma's offensive line won the battle against the Texas front seven for much of the afternoon, paving the way for a highly productive day on the ground for the Sooners.

“We took some baby steps," Riley remarked. "I thought we had some real nice runs. I thought the O-line probably played their best game. I thought the backs were a little bit better. We saw things a bit more clear, made a few guys miss.”

But at the end of the day, all eyes are on Rattler as the Sooners look to turn their season around. His brief benching in the second quarter of Saturday's game seemed to renew his focus, and Rattler rebounded from two early turnovers to win his first Red River Showdown as the starter. Riley was most encouraged to see his quarterback utilizing his mobility to a greater degree.

“He gave us some things in the run game; he’s been fairly elusive the last couple weeks, and that’s definitely made a positive difference for us," said the Oklahoma head coach. "He was pretty darn good the second half, and he was very, very good in the overtimes. You can’t ignore some of the plays he’s making and the opportunities he’s giving our team.”

The Sooners have an open date to work out the kinks before they visit TCU on Oct. 24. The matchup will pit two of the finest quarterbacks in the class of 2019 against each other, as Rattler will square off with TCU signal-caller Max Duggan.

