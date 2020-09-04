Trey Sermon transferred. Kennedy Brooks opted out. At least for the moment, Rhamondre Stevenson is suspended.

Welcome to the Oklahoma Sooners' backfield, which has become the subject of absolutely mind-boggling attrition as the season opener draws near. Of the immediately available backs on the Sooner roster, none accrued more than 10 carries last season. It's unclear how many games Stevenson will miss as a result of a failed December drug test.

Nevertheless, Lincoln Riley remains confident that until Stevenson suits up again, Oklahoma will be just fine at running back.

"Yeah, it’s a good room," said Riley. "It’s definitely a good room. I think TJ Pledger is setting the pace right now in that room. He’s really practiced well."

Pledger, who's been used primarily on special teams over his first two seasons in crimson, figured to enter 2020 no higher than fourth on the depth chart. Now, he's set to be the go-to guy.

But he's earned the trust of his head coach. Regarding the junior running back, Riley wasn't shy in tossing around superlatives.

"He’s been our most consistent player," Riley continued. "I think he’s in the best shape that he’s been in here. Healthy, just really, really doing some nice things."

Beyond Pledger, a mere four other running backs appear on the Oklahoma roster. Redshirt freshman Marcus Major is the only one of the four with game experience, as he logged 10 carries for 28 yards last season. The Sooners also have true freshman Seth McGowan, junior college transfer Jaden Knowles, and walk-on Todd Hudson at their disposal.

Stevenson, who averaged a clean 8.0 yards per carry last season in limited action, projects to shoulder the bulk of the load upon his return. The 246-pound bowling-ball back is remarkably nimble for his size, and his durability should enable him to handle 20 to 25 carries per game.

"Obviously Rhamondre’s got some game experience and has a very, very good skill set," said Riley. "No question he’s gonna be a big factor. And then gaining a lot of confidence in Marcus Major and Seth McGowan. Think it’s a good group, a talented group. They’re all getting better quickly."

McGowan was the Sooners' only 2020 signee at running back after Alabama flipped longstanding Oklahoma commit Jase McClellan on national signing day. With Brooks' collegiate future uncertain and Stevenson entering his senior year, Oklahoma will no doubt ramp up their efforts to woo Camar Wheaton to Norman. Wheaton, who is SI All-American's No. 2 running back in the 2021 class, looks like the Sooners' only serious target at the position.

