Why Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Says No Media for Caleb Williams — Yet

Most freshmen aren't ready for the spotlight and need to "earn it," Riley said, but Williams has already been representing OU in public and might need exposure for awards season.

Like many things he touches, Caleb Williams has a chance to change Lincoln Riley’s stance on freshman not doing media interviews.

Riley’s policy is to keep freshman out of the limelight — and he has some smart reasons for doing so.

But Williams’ unique abilities — on and off the field — might make him an exception to Riley’s rule.

Emphasis on “might.”

“It’s been our rule,” Riley said Tuesday during a Zoom press conference. “I’m not typically someone to pull something in the middle of the season.”

But …

“I’m always open to looking at new things,” Riley said. “If there’s something I think could help our players or help our program, I wouldn’t avoid taking a look at it. I’ve just never been to one to change much right in the middle of it.”

Williams has won a handful of Big 12 Conference player-of-the-week awards, including another one this week following his record-setting performance Saturday against Texas Tech, when he threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns. He also landed the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award this week.

Williams also has been prominently mentioned by numerous talking heads, such as Paul Finebaum and Joel Klatt and Kirk Herbstreit, as being worthy of consideration for a spot on this year’s Heisman ballot.

WATCH: The Caleb Williams Interview with SI Sooners

SI Sooners interview Caleb Williams during his visit to Norman during the "Sooner Summit" in 2020. Watch that interview above:

There are 840 Heisman votes in the media (plus all the living winners) who might feel better about voting for a true freshman if only they knew more about him personally — how he comes across, the depth of his character, what he stands for.

Riley’s savvy enough to know that having another Heisman contender — especially one in just his first year of college football — helps the Oklahoma program.

“We’ll see how it evolves,” Riley said. “If I, at some point, see how it could be beneficial for our team or makes a lot of sense to do, I’ll look at it. Right now, I think we’re gonna stick with what our policy is.

“And honestly, again, it’s not a power thing, it’s not an ego thing. It comes from two areas: one, these guys are young and we’re building them up and teaching them. The other thing we’ve always had in our program is that you’ve got to earn those.”

Bob Stoops had what seemed a reasonable policy: no need to make a freshman available for interviews until he’d actually done something. Stoops didn’t present Adrian Peterson to the media until after he’d played in three games — and had run for more than 100 yards in each one.

Williams is on that level. In his seven games this season, Williams has completed 72 percent this passes for 1,189 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception as the Oklahoma offense has taken off. He’s also third on the team in rushing with 288 yards and second with four touchdowns — averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

That’s something.

“A lot of guys roll through here. There’s been a lot of really good freshman players roll through here,” Riley said. “Our program, there’s a lot of things kind of built on earning the trust, earning the respect and the opportunity to do things like that. We’ll see how it evolves. Right now we’re pretty comfortable with where we’re at.”

Riley’s right in that representing the program in the public eye — whether it’s a big interview on ESPN’s “College GameDay” or a five-minute postgame interview on Zoom — is a big responsibility for a player and should be earned.

But in this case, Williams has already earned it. He was out front recruiting for Oklahoma when he was still in high school and did multiple interviews. He’s met with children and other organizations while in the Sooner uniform. His leadership and maturity and poise in all areas indicate that he’s earned an opportunity to speak for his teammates and his university.

“I’m just gonna let it evolve,” Riley said. “I wouldn’t take anything off the table. My only (concern) comes what I think is best for the team and best for the individual. If I ever get to the point with him or anybody else where I think that would be a benefit, then I would have no problem doing it.

“But I can’t just do it because people want to talk to him. And I understand that everybody does. I understand that’s their jobs, too. But the first description of my job is to do the best thing I can for the team and the individuals within it.”