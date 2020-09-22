Lincoln Riley on potential of offensive line attrition: "That's... a big deal"

The Big 12's COVID-19 personnel guidelines should be common knowledge by now: teams need a minimum of 53 total players, 7 offensive linemen, 4 interior defensive linemen, and 1 quarterback in order to play.

The Sooners have exceptional depth along the defensive trenches, and there are three quarterbacks on the roster with game experience. But Lincoln Riley has his concerns about a revolving door on the offensive line.

"It’s probably, of the groups of the field, probably the toughest one to not have continuity with just because those guys have to be in such sync," said Riley. "And so that’s, I think, a big deal."

The Sooners return all five starters from their 2019 line, with Creed Humphrey the unquestioned anchor at the center position. There was only one significant change, as true freshman Anton Harrison supplanted erstwhile left tackle Erik Swenson on the Sooners' initial depth chart. However, Harrison sat out the season opener due to COVID-19, so Swenson reprised his starting role.

On the quest for continuity, Riley acknowledged that it's largely a fruitless endeavor in 2020.

"You always want it, but I think we’ve known this was coming for a long time, too, so we’ve had to do things to try to prep ahead of time," he said. "So I think moving some guys around early on, even when we did have the majority of the guys here, was helpful."

Fortunately, Riley and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh entered the 2020 season with a plan, and they've executed it. Bedenbaugh emphasized throughout preseason camp that he was preparing his players to take reps at several positions. That versatility, in addition to the wealth of collective experience within the offensive line room, puts the Sooners in favorable waters heading into Big 12 play.

"Like I said last week, we’re in a lucky situation in that we have a lot of returners and guys that have played a lot of snaps, which obviously is very, very helpful as you do have to move guys around and deal with unexpected roster changes," Riley remarked.

The Sooners haven't yet released a depth chart for their tilt with Kansas State, but Harrison should realistically be cleared for action by Saturday. Given Riley's refusal to identify players in the COVID-19 quarantine protocol, it's currently unclear if the Oklahoma offensive line has experienced any other significant losses.

