Lincoln Riley: 'Good Group' of DTs, but Recruiting, Development Remain 'Huge Priority'

John. E. Hoover

At first, Lincoln Riley seemed taken aback by the question.

Someone asked him how he feels about the players he expects to play the defensive line position.

“Damn, I haven’t had a football question in a long time,” Riley said during a video call with media back on July 3.

“Kinda nice.”

Between pandemic questions and protest questions, Riley — and football coaches everywhere — have been forced to think about everyday life through a different lens.

Still, Riley said he and his coaching staff must proceed as though the Sooners will play 12 football games. To that end, he, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and defensive line coaches Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain must identify the best candidates to play defensive line.

There is urgency, particularly on the interior, where seniors Neville Gallimore, Marquise Overton and Dillon Faamatau graduated, along with end/tackle Kenneth Mann.

OU's 2020 DL DEPTH CHART

“It’s a good group,” Riley said. I’m obviously excited about a lot of the newcomers. It was a huge priority in this recruiting class — both in this recruiting class and the previous one, and developing some of the guys who maybe got limited reps behind the scenes a little bit last year, because we obviously knew Neville, Q, Dillon Faamatau and Kenny Mann we knew we were getting ready to lose a handful of those guys.

“So the development of guys like Jordan Kelley, Isaiah Thomas and those guys I think that have some real promise. Zach McKinney has had a real good offseason. It’s very key. And then obviously we signed a couple junior college players with Perrion (Winfrey) and Josh (Ellison), and we were very excited with what we saw of those guys this spring before we had to shut down. Very, very promising.”

Isaiah Thomas - LSU
OU's Isaiah Thomas chases LSU's Joe Burrow Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the development of those guys has taken place in practice, although that group also has experienced growth in games. Coaches also have to think about the big picture, down the line, and that’s why Riley sounds excited about OU’s future at the position.

“Several young guys, a couple that were here before and several that have gotten here with (Noah) Arinze and (Reggie) Grimes, you know, it’s a pretty good looking group,” he. said. “We’re excited to see them go. Marcus Hicks is another one I’d throw in there, Kori Roberson, guys that, behind the scenes, their bodies have really changed.

“So yeah, I think the potential top-end and athleticism of that group I think has improved. We’ve got some youth and some unproven guys, and that’s one of those areas we’re gonna need them to step up.”

With a three-man front and the likely suspension of Ronnie Perkins for up to five games to start the season, the Sooners may need some flexibility across the d-line. Several players may be asked to play multiple positions. It’s at the end/tackle spot where OU’s real strength lies.

“When you return some edge players like we do, LaRon Stokes and Jalen Redmond, some of those guys inside, you’ve got some really nice pieces and guys that have made some plays around here and been in some big ballgames and will help this young group along.”

Riley and Grinch also are dealing with a newness — maybe a freshness — in the staff room. After Ruffin McNeill stepped away to care for his father back home in North Carolina, Thibodeaux will slide from coaching ends to coaching tackles, and newcomer Cain steps in to coach the d-ends and rush linebackers.

“Just from the coaching perspective, I’m really excited about the tandem of Calvin and Jamar, those guys working together,” Riley said. “I think that’s got a chance to be a really, really good 1-2 punch, and I think that’s gonna be obviously a big factor as well.”

