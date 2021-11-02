Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Says He Was 'Sick' When TCU's Gary Patterson Was Fired

For a coach of Patterson's stature to get fired midseason is "not good for our game," Riley said, and "Gary Patterson not finishing a season at a place he built, man, that ain't right."

The recent slew of Big 12 coaching changes have made Lincoln Riley "sick."

In back-to-back weeks, Texas Tech has fired Matt Wells and TCU parted ways with legendary coach Gary Patterson, both following losses to Kansas State.

“I feel strange,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “ … We’ve had some pretty long-tenured and historically great coaches in this league, and now to see two guys out in the season like that, one with a winning record and one is undoubtedly the greatest coach in the history of his school. ... "

The Big 12 isn’t the only league impacted by early firings, as pulling the trigger on removing coaches has become the norm across the country.

But the removal of Patterson especially hit home for Riley.

“I don’t know all the circumstances behind it,” said Riley, “but seeing Gary Patterson go out in the middle of the season is just — I don’t know what to think of it, man. I was sick when I heard the news, to be completely honest.

“ … I know it’s a tough business… Our jobs are scrutinized and we’re big boys and we can live with big boy decisions. But man, what he did at that place, to not even finish out the year? I don’t know.”

The onset of a once-in-a-century pandemic didn’t seem to slow down the coaching carousel, and anyone who gave a reprove to their head coach last year seems all to willing to pull the trigger on coaching firings this year.

Already, high profile jobs at USC and LSU are open, as well as the firings at Texas Tech, TCU, Connecticut, Washington State and Georgia Southern.

As the calendar turns to November, more are sure to come, as College Football moves on seemingly without batting an eye.

“I think everybody’s scared they’re going to miss out on who they want to hire,” Riley said. “We may have to look at something maybe like the pros do or something like that, really draw some hard lines on when those things can happen and when they can’t.

“Because you got Gary Patterson not finishing the season at the place he built, man, that ain’t right.”

Recruiting has become a 24/7 game in college football, and the transfer portal has added yet another wrinkle to the tapestry of the game.

Quick turnarounds are no longer four- to five-year projects, as athletic directors hope bringing in the right coach and landing a few key transfers can turn a program around much faster than allowing a new head coach to bring in their own classes of players and slowly build things back into the right direction.

Mel Tucker’s immediate success at Michigan State is a road map that will likely be imitated over and over across the country, but Riley isn’t sold that pulling the trigger on an early firing sends the best message to recruits or potential transfers.

“If you’re in an administrator’s shoes, you can understand that,” Riley said. “But at the same time, I just also look at — you’re trying to make your place more appealing, and is doing something like this make it more or less appealing? I don’t know.

“ … These things are bigger than one class, especially in the age of the transfer portal now.”

Riley doesn’t have the answers right now, but he believes something has to change for the betterment of the entire sport.

“It’s not good for our game,” he said. “Not good for our league.

“ … I hope we can find a better solution than this because I’m afraid it’s gonna become the trend.”