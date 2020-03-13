Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said this week that he wants to see better play out of his offensive line in 2010.

To that end, he wants to see All-American center Creed Humphrey take on an even bigger role: more productivity, more leadership, and more All-American moments.

“Expectations are for him to play his very best ball,” Riley said.

Humphrey said no to the NFL and returned to college for his junior season. He’ll lead an offensive line that returns all but one main player (grad transfer R.J. Proctor had just one year of eligibility).

Riley said everything is on the table for the offensive line, including position switches. But Humphrey will remain the anchor.

He’s got to get playing the very best he can and lead these guys,” Riley said.

This was expected to be an important spring for the Sooner o-line’s development.

However, OU has suspended spring practice in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, but could resume later in the spring, athletic director Joe Castiglione said on a conference call Thursday night.