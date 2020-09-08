SI.com
AllSooners
Lincoln Riley: At Oklahoma, Even in 2020, the Standard Never Changes

John. E. Hoover

Games may be canceled. Players may be quarantined. Protests may disrupt the season.

But there will be no excuses at Oklahoma in 2020. The Sooners’ pursuit of a sixth consecutive Big 12 Conference championship has “definitely not softened,” Lincoln Riley said Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

“Those are our expectations,” he said. “We understand this season is going to provide some different challenges, challenges none of us have ever faced before. In a lot of ways, it already has before it has already begun. Standard here remains the same.”

Riley is breaking in a new starter at quarterback. His defense had to replace three NFL guys. Arguably the best receiver in school history is now a Dallas Cowboy.

And despite COVID scares and mask uprisings, police brutality and race protests, political discord and a coming election, Riley expects Oklahoma football to be where it always is.

The Sooners open this, the most unusual of seasons, on Saturday against overmatched FCS opponent Missouri State. After an open date, OU will begin conference play against Kansas State. Ten games rather than 12, with a championship game tentatively scheduled at the end. OU has no home games in October, and no team has any guarantee week-to-week that a given game will be played on time or at all. Oklahoma State, for instance, just found out Monday that Saturday's season opener against Tulsa needs to be pushed back a week.

That's 2020 in a  nutshell. Still, Riley said, nothing changes in Norman.

“We expect to be the best football team we can be,” Riley said. “We expect to win and compete for championships. That’s just who we are.

“It’s going to require some different guys stepping up this year. It’s going to require a team ready to face some different adversities.”

It’s those adversities that bring teams together and make seasons unforgettable to the team enduring all the strife for the common goal of pursuing another championship.

“That’s why championships are so fun in the end, and why everybody wants to be the guy holding up the trophy, be the team putting on that championship ring,” Riley said.

“It is hard to do. And this year, it might be harder than most.”

