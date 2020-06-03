Lincoln Riley Zoom Call: 'We're Stepping Into Uncharted Waters'

With news coming out of Stillwater Wednesday that three Oklahoma State football players have tested positive for COVID-19, and knowing that even a low percentage of positive tests will ultimately be inevitable when players return to campus,

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged that football coaches around the country are in “uncharted waters.”

”I think it’s something we’re just gonna have to work through,” Riley said Wednesday on a 32-minute video media conference.

OU announced last week that student-athletes would not return to campus until July 1.

Riley laid out the procedures that OU players and staff will face upon their return.

“I would say we’re gonna have an initial quarantine of our players before they ever step foot on campus,” he said. “All players, all staff members. We are gonna have extensive testing after that quarantine is completed. And then at that point, any players, staff members, anything that tests positive there, we’ve got a quarantine plan in place for both, a spot on campus and obviously staff members at their homes. And then there’ll be additional testing ongoing.

“So I don’t know if I want to get too specific because again, it’s changing so quickly and we’re learning more and more each day. … And I’m not comparing this to what anybody else is doing. Everybody’s gotta make their bed and lie in it. For us, we’re happy we’re learning more about it. I feel like those other 22 hours of the day that our players aren’t in our facilities, we’ll really be able to provide as safe an atmosphere and environment that we can at that time.”

Riley said OU medical staff will know when players are returning from a Coronavirus “hot spot” and appropriate steps will be taken before they ever arrive.

“The quarantine, for us, will happen starting in mid-June,” he said. “I don’t want to get too much in the weeds with this, but a general thought is, depending on where our players are at, where they’re coming from, there’s a plan in place, kind of a set of guidelines that we go through as far as where they can quarantine. A lot of our players will be able to quarantine if they’re at their homes. A lot of our players will be able to quarantine there.

“And then we’ve got some safe ways of being able to bring them back and preserve the integrity of that quarantine through any travel back here. So it’s a pretty intensive process. But I think it’s necessary, and I think what the goal is with that quarantine is to get every single player and staff member here on campus and start off with everybody not having the virus, and then obviously your next step is doing your best to keep it that way.”

While the NCAA said players can return June 1, the Southeastern Conference voted to return June 8 and the Big 12 Conference chose June 15, Riley said OU’s later target return date — a plan born out of caution and patience — has been July 1 all along.

“I think this is one of the advantages (of waiting) we talked about,” he said. “For us, we get to see how this goes. We made the decision we were gonna bring our players back in the neighborhood of July 1st several weeks ago. So it was made well before the Big 12 made a decision, it was made well before any other league made a decision, it was made well before the NCAA came out and said what you could or couldn’t do.

“We knew what we were gonna do, and it’s been amazing — it’s probably been close to a month ago we made that decision — we’ve already learned so much more about it. Some of the testing procedures and quarantine procedures for our players and all that have changed just in that time. So I can’t imagine how much more we’ll learn in the next several weeks. So we’re still constantly gathering information.”

Riley, who is four days away from the third anniversary of his hire as Bob Stoops’ replacement, said the current climate of pandemic combined with nationwide racial protests and violence has been a challenge to the routine of coaching a college football team.

“Is it the toughest? Yeah, it’s different,” Riley said. “There’s always challenges with this job. That’s one thing I’ve found. It’s like, I don’t know, it’s like playing golf: the second you think you’ve got it figured out, then you’re probably setting yourself up for disappointment. There’s just always a challenge with this.

“So I don’t know yet. It’s definitely different than a lot of things I’ve ever encountered. We’ve had a lot of tough moments, but certainly all of this going on all at once is definitely a challenge.

“As a leader for our guys, I think it’s a few things. You always look first at how do you act and what example are you setting, because as a coach, they’re always watching that. How you act, the words you say, what you mean. So, trying to set a good positive example first by my actions.”

Players can work out on their own as much as they want, but helping them cope mentally has been “extremely difficult,” he said.

“You’ve got players that are totally out of their comfort zones right now,” he said.

Riley still has more than three weeks before players arrive on campus. But that’s where the real challenges begin — and where his greatest concerns lie.

“The concerns, just like if you have all your guys on campus right now and one guy gets it, what do you do with the rest of your players that they’ve been around? How do you control that? And then I think no matter what, there’s gonna be — there’s concerns for every human life, but there’s special concerns for your staff members that are a little bit older, that are in that age range that shows they’re more susceptible.

“And then I think just policies and procedures: how do we separate these guys? How do you handle it when one player gets it? And I think everybody in the world knows you’re gonna quarantine that player, but what are you gonna do with all the other people that they’ve inevitably been around? Those are all things that we’re gonna have to work through.

“The best thing we can possibly do is try to limit, obviously, as many guys as we can and then try to learn as much as we can. But there is an element of, we’re kind of stepping into uncharted waters a little bit. There’s certainly a little bit of that feeling.”

