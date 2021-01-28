Local wide receiver talent to walk on at Oklahoma

Putnam City North Panthers star Kayhon Russell announces he will join the Sooners as a Preferred Walk On

The Oklahoma Sooners received a preferred walk-on commitment from a local wide receiver.

Putnam City North’s Kayhon Russell announced his decision to join the Sooners in a statement on Twitter.

“This is something I’ve been praying for since a little kid,” Russell wrote. “After a long talk with my family and coaches I’m blessed to say that I am committed to the University of Oklahoma.”

In 2020, Russell played eight games for the Panthers, reeling in 37 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns per MaxPreps.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver still has plenty of room to grow, as 2020 represented just his second year of varsity football. Russell will be another member of OU’s 2021 recruiting class who converted from basketball to the gridiron.