Mailbag: Making sense of the Sooners' 37-30 defeat at Iowa State

It's safe to say virtually no one expected Oklahoma to start the season 1-2, let alone lose their first two games in Big 12 play, let alone drop out of the AP poll for the first time since 2014.

It's an abject nightmare scenario in Norman, where Lincoln Riley's squad entered the year with College Football Playoff aspirations. Now, it's barely October, and those dreams are already on the rocks. It's going to be a tall enough order for the Sooners to climb back into the race for the Big 12 title at this point.

So where does Oklahoma go from here? Well, in a literal sense, the answer is Dallas. The Sooners will face off with Texas next Saturday in a sparsely occupied Cotton Bowl, and after the Longhorns dropped a 33-31 squeaker to TCU yesterday, there's a decent chance the Red River Showdown will feature two unranked teams. That hasn't happened since 1998.

Could the year 2020 get any more chaotic?

Okay, let's get to the mailbag. You asked, and I will answer.

Chuck:

At what point does one of the younger guys get on the field in the secondary and, if they're still not ready, why is that the case? Where's the development?

Well, Chuck, I mentioned in last night's Quick Takes that I believe there needs to be an immediate personnel shuffle. To say that Brendan Radley-Hiles is a liability at nickel is generous. I understand that Pat Fields is the defensive captain, but he also dropped three (three!) interceptions last night. Even Tre Brown, the lone senior in the secondary, committed two costly penalties. At this point, it hardly matters whether or not the younger defensive backs are ready, because it's become clear that the starters definitely aren't. Alex Grinch has nothing to lose by trying out Bryson Washington or Joshua Eaton or D.J. Graham. The status quo isn't working.

Conway:

What does it say about recruiting over the last couple years if they can't even beat out some of the current defensive starters, especially in the secondary?

Well, I'll put it this way: if it's the gospel truth that Alex Grinch is putting the best 11 players on the field, you probably don't want to know the answer to that question.

Chilly_Water405:

Here’s a question that is very telling of where the program is at right now, “how many Sooners will be drafted next year?”

Creed Humphrey. That's it. That's the list. If Brown decides to come out, he might be late-round depth for a cornerback-needy team, but the Sooners aren't exactly rife with NFL stars at the moment. I don't think Ronnie Perkins will make the jump quite yet.

Casey:

Why is the OLine so bad??

This is one thing I can't understand. It simply doesn't make sense. This line has all five starters back from 2019, and Bill Bedenbaugh is almost universally regarded as the nation's top offensive line coach. Their struggles are baffling to me. Granted, this line wasn't a force last year, but it also wasn't this porous. Whatever changed, it wasn't personnel, which is the most confusing part of it all.

Jason:

Will we see OL and DB personnel changes? And I’ll add, Is Grinch the right guy?

To answer your first question, I would say that if there aren't changes, it's cause for concern. Both units are abysmal right now. It's hard to make a judgment on Grinch so soon, simply because he's still very much in the shadow of the Mike Stoops regime. He's only had one recruiting class, and for what it's worth, it's a heck of a class. Grinch deserves the benefit of the doubt for now, but if the tackling and coverage assignments don't improve, he'll be on the hot seat by season's end.

Marc:

Just a cfb fan, who do you think are the Top 3 teams in the Big XII rn?

Oh, Marc. If only anyone knew. Honestly, at this point, you almost have to go with Oklahoma State at #1, simply because they're the only team that has survived the attrition and managed to start 3-0. Based on their gritty win today, I'll give TCU the edge over Texas, Oklahoma, and Iowa State at #2. I'd still slot the Sooners at #3 based on talent alone, but it wouldn't shock me if the Longhorns state their case with a victory in Dallas next week.

Mark:

Is this worse than a hemorrhoid?

I'm still young, Mark. You tell me.

