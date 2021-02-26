Major OU recruiting target for 2023 class makes decision

Four-star running back Rueben Owens, the No. 2-ranked back in the country per 247 Sports, announced his verbal commitment to Texas last night on Twitter.

The 2023 running back is rated the top player in the state of Texas, and the No. 26 player overall per 247 Sports.

Owens picked the ‘Horns over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and LSU.

For a time, the Sooners were tabbed as the early frontrunners for the 5-foot-11, 187-pound running back out of El Campo, TX who has dubbed himself the “Black Unicorn”, but Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton turned that around.

“Of recent I have had the opportunity to build a relationship with Coach B Harris & Drayton, while also getting to understand Coach Sarks offense more and and how well I fit into the system,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be committing to the The University of Texas.”

In 2020, Owens rushed for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns on 140 carries for El Campo High School. He also added 114 receiving yards and a score through the air on five catches.

The Sooners have no commitments at this time for the Class of 2023, but there is still a ton of time in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and it is no reason for concern at this point.

On Monday Lincoln Riley and DeMarco Murray extended an offer to Richard Young. The 6-0, 190-pound prospect from Lehigh Acres, FL is graded as a 4-star recruit and ranked the top overall running back by 247 Sports.

While there is no reason to hit the panic button, it always stings when a recruiting target picks a bitter rival.