Texas A & M picked up a big commitment Saturday afternoon, as four-star 2021 defensive end Marcus Burris announced that he's bound for College Station.

Burris, a native of Texarkana, plays his prep ball for Pleasant Grove High. He'd previously narrowed his school list down to Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A & M. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound standout projects as an interior lineman at the collegiate level as he continues to add bulk.

The Sooners had been pursuing Burris to join fellow Texarkana product Clayton Smith on their defensive line. Smith, who committed to Oklahoma on May 15, is one of three defensive ends that Oklahoma has secured in the 2021 class. The Sooners also have pledges from Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Ethan Downs.

It's the second time in two weeks that the Aggies have landed one of the Sooners' former top targets, as they notched a commitment from Beggs four-star safety Kendal Daniels on Aug. 1. With Burris now set to become an Aggie, Oklahoma will turn their focus to Kelvin Gilliam's commitment next Saturday. The Highland Springs (Va.) native is also a four-star defensive end, as well as a high school teammate of current Sooner commit Damond Harmon.

