SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Sooners Target Marcus Burris Commits to Texas A&M

Parker Thune

Texas A&M picked up a big commitment Saturday afternoon, as four-star 2021 defensive end Marcus Burris announced that he's bound for College Station.

Burris, a native of Texarkana, plays his prep ball for Pleasant Grove High. He'd previously narrowed his school list down to Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound standout projects as an interior lineman at the collegiate level as he continues to add bulk.

The Sooners had been pursuing Burris to join fellow Texarkana product Clayton Smith on their defensive line. Smith, who committed to Oklahoma on May 15, is one of three defensive ends that Oklahoma has secured in the 2021 class. The Sooners also have pledges from Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and Ethan Downs.

It's the second time in two weeks that the Aggies have landed one of the Sooners' former top targets, as they notched a commitment from Beggs four-star safety Kendal Daniels on Aug. 1. With Burris now set to become an Aggie, Oklahoma will turn their focus to Kelvin Gilliam's commitment next Saturday. The Highland Springs (Va.) native is also a four-star defensive end, as well as a high school teammate of current Sooner commit Damond Harmon.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mailbag: Readers' thoughts on realignment

SI Sooners' Parker Thune fields questions and responds to feedback on proposed realignment model

Parker Thune

Sooners 5-star DL target earns HM All-American

Tunmise Adeleye decommitted from Ohio State Buckeyes, still considering Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns

John. E. Hoover

Elite 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers drops bombshell, commits to Texas

Five-star Southlake Carroll product and Oklahoma target abruptly announces decision Friday afternoon

Parker Thune

Football Without Other Fall Sports? Joe C. Discusses the Options, and the Optics

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione says other fall sports won't be "moved for the reason that it wasn’t safe to play this fall"

John. E. Hoover

Sooners AD Joe Castiglione issues ultimatum: Wear a mask... or stay home

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione: "There’s going to be a masking requirement ... That’s just the way it’s going to be"

Parker Thune

Sooner AD Castiglione on 25 percent attendance cap: "That percentage may change"

Oklahoma athletic director fields questions about COVID-19 protocols and procedures on Friday conference call with media

Parker Thune

New beginnings: Let's examine what an ideal realignment could look like

With the addition of two more FCS schools, the FBS could have 11 conferences of 12 teams apiece - and resurrect the Southwest Conference

Parker Thune

Several US senators to introduce an "athletes' bill of rights"

On NIL legislation, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley has said "we're on the cutting edge of that"

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 5

John Hoover and Parker Thune discuss all things Oklahoma Sooners as the 2020 college football season gets closer and closer.

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma to allow 25 percent stadium capacity at football games this fall

Sooners announce Wednesday afternoon that season ticket holders will have the first crack at purchasing tickets

Parker Thune