Report: Marcus Major Will Start At Running Back For Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Per a report from KFOR's Nate Feken, Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will give Marcus Major his first career start this evening against Missouri State.

Major, a redshirt freshman from Oklahoma City, was listed behind T.J. Pledger on Oklahoma's initial depth chart. It's unclear whether Major's promotion is simply a testament to his improvement, or if it indicates that Pledger's status for tonight's game is in jeopardy.

It's also unclear whether Rhamondre Stevenson will be active, as his drug suspension is still in limbo. The senior from Las Vegas made the depth chart, but Riley stated that he had "no new updates" on Stevenson's status as of Tuesday. Oklahoma also has Seth McGowan, Todd Hudson and Jaden Knowles on the roster at running back.

The Sooners and Bears will kick off their 2020 season at 6 p.m. CT.

