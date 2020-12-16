Prospect Profile: WR Mario Williams Jr.

Mario Williams

Hometown: Plant City, Fla.

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170

Position: WR

School: Plant City

SI All-American Ranking: No. 1 overall slot receiver; No. 23 overall player

Player Comparison: T.Y. Hilton

Notes: Two-sport athlete and former state champion in baseball

Thune's Take: Williams is a pure burner, one who could be the kind of downfield threat that the Sooners haven’t had since Marquise Brown’s departure. He figures to get plenty of work out of the slot, and though he doesn’t have the same versatility as Billy Bowman, he plays bigger than his 5-foot-10 frame. He’s also a standout on the baseball diamond, and could be a future starter in center field for the Sooners. The Williams-to-Williams connection could be special, with Mario likely reeling in passes from Caleb no later than 2022.

