SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Oklahoma RB Seth McGowan out today vs. Texas

Parker Thune

Rolling into the Cotton Bowl with a 1-2 record, the last thing Oklahoma needed was more attrition.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what they'll be dealing with today, as leading rusher Seth McGowan will miss the Red River Showdown after spending the week in the concussion protocol. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports was the first to report the news.

McGowan himself had hinted Friday night that his status was in doubt, tweeting a heartbreak emoji.

With McGowan sidelined, T.J. Pledger figures to inherit the majority of the carries in the Oklahoma backfield. Marcus Major will likely be pressed into action as the change-of-pace back, but the redshirt freshman hasn't seen a single offensive snap since the Sooners' season opener. The only other active running backs on the Oklahoma roster are walk-on Todd Hudson and junior college transfer Jaden Knowles. 

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma volleyball falls to Baylor in straight sets

Oklahoma Sooners volleyball now 0-4 after dropping match with Baylor Bears in three sets

Kemper Ball

OU-Texas: Our picks

Sports Illustrated Sooners staff picks Oklahoma-Texas

John. E. Hoover

by

Tdub007

Oklahoma scores commitment from 2022 WR Luther Burden

Oklahoma Sooners add third commit and second wide receiver in class of 2022 with St. Louis phenom

Parker Thune

SI All-American live eval: WR Mario Williams

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si-football-live-evaluation-mario-williams

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma volleyball takes No. 2 Baylor to five sets, but falls in Waco

Oklahoma Sooners can't prevail Thursday night despite trading blow for blow with national powerhouse Baylor Bears

Kemper Ball

Are Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch at odds over OU's defensive philosophy?

Oklahoma Sooners head coach and defensive coordinator seemingly not on the same page regarding team's emphasis on takeaways

Parker Thune

by

Tdub007

OU-Texas: Three keys to the game

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns: Three keys to the game

John. E. Hoover

OU-Texas: One big thing

One big thing about the Oklahoma Sooners-Texas Longhorns game: time to make changes in the OU secondary

John. E. Hoover

What Billy Bowman's decommitment from Texas means for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma

Elite SI All-American prospect and longtime Texas Longhorns pledge re-opened recruitment Wednesday afternoon

Parker Thune

by

Bostonfan1967

Was it fitness? Was it focus? Grinch, OU defense search for answers to fourth-quarter failures

Alex Grinch says OU must fix its problems before playing Texas Longhorns on Saturday

John. E. Hoover

by

Sooner75