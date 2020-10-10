Oklahoma RB Seth McGowan out today vs. Texas

Rolling into the Cotton Bowl with a 1-2 record, the last thing Oklahoma needed was more attrition.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what they'll be dealing with today, as leading rusher Seth McGowan will miss the Red River Showdown after spending the week in the concussion protocol. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports was the first to report the news.

McGowan himself had hinted Friday night that his status was in doubt, tweeting a heartbreak emoji.

With McGowan sidelined, T.J. Pledger figures to inherit the majority of the carries in the Oklahoma backfield. Marcus Major will likely be pressed into action as the change-of-pace back, but the redshirt freshman hasn't seen a single offensive snap since the Sooners' season opener. The only other active running backs on the Oklahoma roster are walk-on Todd Hudson and junior college transfer Jaden Knowles.

