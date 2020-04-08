Oklahoma's newest target on the recruiting trail for Alex Grinch’s revamped Speed D checks a lot of boxes.

Big? Check.

Fast? Check.

Versatile? Check.

Keaten Wade, who garnered an offer from Oklahoma Tuesday, is one of Tennessee’s most coveted Class of 2022 recruits. The two-way standout from Spring Hill stands 6-foot-4, tips the scales at 215 pounds, and is as fearsome a force at running back as he is at linebacker.

“At the collegiate level, I’ll play outside linebacker because of my length, my size, my versatility,” said Wade. “But I love playing both positions. Finding the holes, breaking off huge runs, it’s pretty fun. But I also like stopping people on D and laying huge hits.”

Whether he lines up in the offensive or defensive backfield, it’s never a secret that Wade is the most dangerous player on the field. He’s terrorized opponents through his first two seasons of prep ball with his combination of size and speed. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns (averaging seven yards per carry), and added 103 tackles and 11.5 sacks on defense.

Wade’s tape is so impressive that upon viewing it, Oklahoma outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain saw fit to offer him immediately.

“Coach Cain said he loved my film,” Wade said. “He said he was just going to offer me off my film because he could see me benefiting the program.”

No one questions the fact that he’s got the physical tools to play high-level FBS football. But when prompted to identify what truly sets him apart, Wade spoke of his field vision.

“Seeing the field, and knowing how the play’s developing,” he said. “Seeing my whole surroundings and just making plays.”

Indeed, Wade is more than just a big body. His physical ceiling has collegiate coaches drooling, but it’s the intangibles that truly make him a legitimate Power 5 prospect. At the next level, Wade says he’s looking to put his coverage instincts to the fire.

“[I want] a system that puts me on the edge, where I can set edges and pass rush, but also getting back in coverage and getting in zones,” he said. “I feel like I do good at that, but I still need to work on my man-to-man.”

It’s not often that prep athletes will acknowledge their weaknesses, and Wade’s self-awareness is all the more impressive given that he’s only a high school sophomore. He’s got two more years of prep ball to hone his craft before he makes the jump to college ball.

Will he choose Oklahoma? It’s far too early to draw conclusions, but Wade did express his respect for the program both on and off the field.

“Obviously, they’re one of the top contenders every year,” he said. “Just the way that their coaching staff works, everything Oklahoma is, it’s a nice culture.”

While he’s excited to have the offer from the Sooners in hand, Wade stressed that he’s nowhere close to committing.

“[I’m] definitely waiting and seeing how everything plays out and which college coaches want me for their system,” he said. “Just overall, the fit, pretty much.”

Wade does currently hold offers from 10 other Power 5 schools, including LSU, Texas A & M, and Penn State.

