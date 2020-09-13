Missouri State: Q2 Report

NORMAN — After a spectacular, nearly flawless first quarter from quarterback Spencer Rattler and the whole Oklahoma team, the Sooners opened the second quarter with a field goal.

Stephen Johnson, a fifth-year senior from Arlington, TX, filled in for All-American Gabe Brkic and nailed his second career field goal — and second of the day — with a 22-yarder that put OU up 34-0.

According to play-by-play voice Toby Rowland during the radio broadcast, Oklahoma’s last three quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — began the last three seasons by completing 48-of-54 passes for 870 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions against UTEP, Florida Atlantic and Houston.

Rattler seemed to fit right in: he went into the late stages of the second quarter having completed 13-of-15 for 279 yards with four TDs and no picks, with completions to eight different receivers.

Still, after starting out nearly perfect on the Sooners’ first five drives, he looked a bit more human, stepping into a quarterback sack on each of the next two possessions.

Rattler’s short dump off throw across the middle to Charleston Rambo was virtually uncontested and put the Sooners up 41-0 with 5:37 to play in the period.

The Missouri State offense gained its first first down at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter. Until then, the Bears snapped the football 22 times and generated just 4 net yards.

The Bears — an FCS team led by offensive-minded Bobby Petrino, coming to Springfield after the team went 1-10 in 2019 — managed just 37 total yards in the first half, while Oklahoma compiled 354 yards total offense, including 290 passing by Rattler.

Oklahoma averaged 10.7 yards per play in the first half, while Missouri State averaged just 1.4.

