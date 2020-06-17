AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooner Target Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge Will Commit This Afternoon

Parker Thune

By the end of the day, the Sooners may just add yet another high-end recruit to their 2021 class.

Less than two weeks after notching a commitment from top junior-college DT Isaiah Coe, Oklahoma awaits a decision from four-star DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. The Portland, OR native shot from oblivion to stardom in his first year of competitive football last fall, emerging as one of the hottest prospects in the Pacific Northwest. He tweeted last week that he'd be making his decision today, in conjunction with teammate Damir Collins.

A follow-up tweet indicated that he'd go public with his commitment at 5 p.m. CT.

In my latest Tidbits from the Trail, I predicted that the Sooners beat out Stanford and land Rawlins-Kibonge. In a previous interview with SI Sooners, the 6-foot-7 colossus noted that he'd formed a strong bond with Oklahoma outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain. He also touted the merits of the Sooner program after taking a virtual visit.

However, Stanford is also a strong consideration for Rawlins-Kibonge, who wants to pursue a doctorate. He received an offer from the Cardinal back on May 15, and took his virtual visit to Oklahoma just days later. Given the timing of the scheduled decision, it seems evident that he'll be choosing either OU or Stanford.

Stay up to date with SI Sooners for coverage of Rawlins-Kibonge's announcement, and the impact of his potential commitment to Oklahoma. Whether he chooses the Sooners, the Cardinal, or another school, I'll have a full rundown of the decision posted immediately.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Schedule Preview: TCU

TCU coach Gary Patterson's program is built on stability, but the Horned Frogs have made some important changes

John. E. Hoover

Bob Stoops, Josh Heupel, Roy Williams among 2021 College Football Hall of Fame candidates

Former Sooners head coach, quarterback, safety all contributed to Oklahoma's most recent national title in 2000

Parker Thune

Recruiting ROI, an SI Sooners 20 for 2020 series: Aaron Colvin

Owasso native went from relatively obscure in-state prospect to Sooner standout and NFL mainstay

Parker Thune

As Twitter explodes over Mike Gundy's T-shirt, Sooners stay relatively quiet... for now

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard announced on Twitter that he would not participate in football activity for Cowboys "until there is change"

Parker Thune

Sooners QB target Caleb Williams marches for Black Lives Matter campaign

Oklahoma continues to pursue commitment from five-star Washington, D.C. native, but he's focused on bigger things than football at the moment

Parker Thune

2022 WR Talyn Shettron: "I'm a competitor in all aspects of life"

Four-star Edmond Santa Fe product is one of Oklahoma Sooners' top offensive targets in class of 2022

Parker Thune

Tidbits from the Trail: Sooners could earn commitment from four-star Portland DE

Riley, Oklahoma miss out on Raheim Sanders and J.C. Latham, but Caleb Williams and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge set decision dates

Parker Thune

Could potential of cancelled games in 2020 affect College Football Playoff conversation?

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director and CFP committee member Joe Castiglione addresses concerns in Wednesday presser

Parker Thune

The Jacobe Johnson Chronicles: Mustang prep star reacts to EYBL cancellation

Elite 2023 two-sport star and Oklahoma Sooners recruiting target also says he "hasn't really worried about" his recruitment lately

Parker Thune

Sooners baseball coach Skip Johnson has high praise for Cade Cavalli

22nd overall pick in 2020 MLB draft earns rave reviews from his college manager, who says "I’ve been around a bunch of big leaguers... he throws as easy as any of those guys"

Parker Thune