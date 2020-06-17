By the end of the day, the Sooners may just add yet another high-end recruit to their 2021 class.

Less than two weeks after notching a commitment from top junior-college DT Isaiah Coe, Oklahoma awaits a decision from four-star DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. The Portland, OR native shot from oblivion to stardom in his first year of competitive football last fall, emerging as one of the hottest prospects in the Pacific Northwest. He tweeted last week that he'd be making his decision today, in conjunction with teammate Damir Collins.

A follow-up tweet indicated that he'd go public with his commitment at 5 p.m. CT.

In my latest Tidbits from the Trail, I predicted that the Sooners beat out Stanford and land Rawlins-Kibonge. In a previous interview with SI Sooners, the 6-foot-7 colossus noted that he'd formed a strong bond with Oklahoma outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain. He also touted the merits of the Sooner program after taking a virtual visit.

However, Stanford is also a strong consideration for Rawlins-Kibonge, who wants to pursue a doctorate. He received an offer from the Cardinal back on May 15, and took his virtual visit to Oklahoma just days later. Given the timing of the scheduled decision, it seems evident that he'll be choosing either OU or Stanford.

Stay up to date with SI Sooners for coverage of Rawlins-Kibonge's announcement, and the impact of his potential commitment to Oklahoma. Whether he chooses the Sooners, the Cardinal, or another school, I'll have a full rundown of the decision posted immediately.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.