National Signing Day, once a raucous celebration, is now barely a whisper

Maybe National Signing Day in its traditional February form is going the way of the fax machine.

The January lead-up to the first Wednesday in February is now muted. Recruiting hype is almost non-existent. Coaches aren’t criss-crossing the country to make one final hard sell. The 6 a.m. pot of coffee can wait a little longer.

“Definitely, a different type of signing day than we've all been accustomed to through the years,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said.

Things are so different, in fact, that Riley and his staff didn’t send out one National Letter of Intent to be signed on Wednesday.

Not one.

The party has moved, it seems to December and the new early signing period then. Any additions to the team outside of then have been made this year via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“With the guys we brought in, it made today pretty easy,” Riley said. “We didn’t send out one NLI. We pretty much — we knew we weren’t going to sign another high school player once the transfer portal shook out the way that it did.”

OU signed 16 newcomers in December, then added five (so far) via the portal. There may be additional names added, but it won’t be any last-second high school seniors faxing their letters in.

Newly promoted assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Dennis Simmons, who hauled in another stellar class of wide receivers — but none today — expounded on some of the changes just within the last two years.

“Two years ago I probably wouldn’t have have slept last night,” Simmons said, “where now, signing day, you pretty much know what you’re going to get and for the most part you already have it here on campus or feel very firm about having it in the boat.”

Simmons explained how the pandemic and the NCAA’s shutdown of in-person recruiting added to the not-so-subtle nuances of recruiting in the modern age.

“A lot less travel this past year as compared to years in the past,” Simmons said. “The whole COVID deal has taught you to think outside of the box. You find more ways to be creative, you find ways to be able to connect with people.”

“Obviously,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, “this one will be even more unique than years past, and kind of speaks to all the factors that you mentioned, including the transfer element of things. There’s still only 25 initials that you can give out.

“And then, specific to this recruiting class, and we talked about it before, is how many individuals do you want to bring to your program that you don’t know anything about — sight-unseen type stuff? Are you willing to do those things? Sometimes you have to.

“In all cases, do you know everything about those individuals? Certainly you go x-number of times to a high school, x-number of times to a practice, x-number of times to the home, they’ve been on your campus. Multiple things. All those things — almost to the man — didn’t happen this year.”

The transfer portal added another element this year: coaches can’t fully flesh out their roster needs for a particular class — four offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, one running back, one quarterback, two corners, three safeties, etc. — because they’re now going into January not knowing which of their own players will be back next season.

In Oklahoma’s case, two scholarship quarterbacks, an outside linebacker, a running back and a receiver left in January. Another one has entered the portal this week. Four of those were juniors, one was a senior. Four had been starters at some point in their career. Do coaches replace that much experience with freshmen? With junior college transfers?

Or do they simply keep one eye on the transfer portal at all times?

“The transfer side is just different,” Riley said. “Like, signing day, you know, like this is the day and they’re going to sign. Most guys, if they’re going to do it, are going to sign this day. Whereas a transfer could kind of come anytime, anywhere. There’s not necessarily a deadline for that.”

It has created a new term in college football: roster management.

“I think in this day and age, so many people get caught up in ‘winning’ signing day,” Riley said. “ ‘Winning’ signing day doesn’t do anything. It’s about just building a roster the best you can — the best roster. Right now, there’s just so many different ways to build it than what we’ve been used to.”

Other than the video press conferences, OU’s own athletic department website, SoonerSports.com, didn’t have one post about National Signing Day. Usually, the site is teeming with new information about the incoming players, but that all happened in December. Then, ever since the Cotton Bowl, transfer portal news has trickled in — this player wants to leave, another is coming to Norman.

That’s what National Signing Day in February will look like from now on, especially with the forthcoming NCAA legislation that will likely grant immediate eligibility for one-time transfers.

“The transfer portal gave us a chance to — it was almost like in three segments,” Riley said. “You had the initial signing period and you see what you get. We wanted to have some flexibility after that. We left ourselves a lot of flexibility.

“Then the transfers start making their decisions, so we were able to kind of see what was in there, what we needed and able to get a few guys there, and that honestly made today a lot easier. Because then, kind of the last part of the plan was, if there’s something that we need that we don’t get in the transfer portal, then we could look to sign them out of high school today.”