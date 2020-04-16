AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

NCAA Adds More Virtual Sessions for Division I Teams

John. E. Hoover

The NCAA determined Wednesday that coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual meetings with their teams beginning on Monday and continuing through May 31.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee announced Thursday, at the recommendation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Compliance Administrators, that committee members voted to allow teams in all sports to require up to eight hours per week of virtual, non-physical countable activities.

FULL PRESS RELEASE

According to an NCAA press release, the new regulations permit activities like “film review, chalk talks and team meetings.”

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also requested student-athletes be given at least one day off per week.

Monitored or organized physical activities are still prohibited.

“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes, but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”

The committee will reevaluate this access in mid-May, according to the press release.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sooners add verbal commit from 2020 OL Ben Tawwater

John. E. Hoover

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 8: Davin Joseph

Davin Joseph starred with Oklahoma Sooners, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John. E. Hoover

Sooners offer 2022 OL Kanaya Charlton (6-6, 329) from Georgia:

John. E. Hoover

Sherri Coale adds WBB signee Greer

John. E. Hoover

Transfer guards Gibson, Harkless officially sign with Sooners

Lon Kruger adds two experienced backcourt mainstays to an already strong Sooners rotation

Parker Thune

Elite OL prospect Josh Conerly on Oklahoma: "Shoot, they're winners"

Seattle native and Washington's top 2022 lineman says Oklahoma Sooners are among his schools of choice

Parker Thune

Kenneth Murray: When and where?

Where is Oklahoma Sooners LB Kenneth Murray projected in the NFL Draft?

John. E. Hoover

Top 20 NFL Sooners, No. 9: Chris Chester

Chris Chester's unlikely catch at Missouri cemented his Oklahoma Sooners legacy long before he played in the NFL

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land athletic combo guard from transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners land swingman Elijah Harkless from transfer portal

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land another from the transfer portal

John. E. Hoover