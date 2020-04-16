The NCAA determined Wednesday that coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual meetings with their teams beginning on Monday and continuing through May 31.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee announced Thursday, at the recommendation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Compliance Administrators, that committee members voted to allow teams in all sports to require up to eight hours per week of virtual, non-physical countable activities.

FULL PRESS RELEASE

According to an NCAA press release, the new regulations permit activities like “film review, chalk talks and team meetings.”

The Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also requested student-athletes be given at least one day off per week.

Monitored or organized physical activities are still prohibited.

“This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes, but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.”

The committee will reevaluate this access in mid-May, according to the press release.

