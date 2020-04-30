NCAA Board of Governors Recommend Waiting on One-Time Transfer Waiver

Student-athletes hoping for a one-time transfer waiver hit a snag on Thursday. That includes at least three Sooners who were hoping for immediate eligibility

The NCAA Board of Governors determined that a one-time transfer exemption could be voted on by the Division I Council as early as May on the association’s legislative calendar, but the Board also recommended against passing the waiver during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Transfer Waiver Working Group, which was appointed by the Board last fall, has been studying potential changes to the waiver process and recommended the one-time waiver in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey.

The Board agreed with the working group’s recommendation to lift the moratorium on transfer legislation for the 2020-21 legislative cycle, but also recommended to the Council that changes to the waiver process are “not appropriate at this time” and recommend the waiver process “be sensitive to student-athlete well-being, especially those impacted by COVID-19 in the interim period,” according to an NCAA press release.

At Oklahoma, offensive lineman Chris Murray transferred from UCLA hoping to be eligible right away with the with the one-time blanket waiver. Also, the Sooner men’s basketball team just welcomed two transfers, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, who are hoping to be eligible immediately.

If the Division I Council follows the Board of Governors’ recommendation for its May vote, then Murray, Gibson, Harkless and others would likely be ineligible until the 2021-22 basketball season.

