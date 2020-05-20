Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported today that the NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve on-campus voluntary athletic activities in the sports of football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball starting June 1 and running through June 30.

The NCAA had previously enacted a moratorium on offseason gatherings. That moratorium is due to end May 31.

Schools are still subject to state and local government restrictions, but the vote opens the door for athletic programs to resume in-person training, something student-athletes haven’t had access to since mid-March.

Other sports will be voted on later — “as soon as possible,” Thamel reports.

As the Coronavirus pandemic has continued and the global sports shutdown has now reached two months, conferences and the NCAA have begun to come together on how to proceed.

Less than two weeks after the Big 12 canceled all athletic activities for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley called for greater equity in regards to what kind of contact, interaction and resources that conferences allow their schools to provide athletes who are training at home.

“I know the NCAA’s got a lot of stuff they’ve got to figure out, our conference commissioners and ADs,” Riley said on March 26. “I know that’s something that they’re trying to work through and get done here quickly, because we’ve got to level the playing field, you know, what we can and can’t do during this time, and then we all need to abide by it.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Wednesday on a video call with media that, at the outset, no more than 10 players would be allowed in the Buckeyes’ weight room. Smith also described home games in 102,000-seat Ohio Stadium as operating at 20-30 percent capacity for the upcoming season.

“We have played a little bit with the social distancing concept,” Smith said. “We know that will probably take us down south of 30,000 fans in the stands, actually closer to 20,000-22,000. We’ve played with that a little bit as a framework to start.”

At schools with 40,000-seat stadiums, such a reduction could mean less than 10,000 fans for a home game. Several stadiums in the Big 12 have capacities between 50,000 and 60,000.

"Could we implement the current CDC guidelines, the state guidelines around physical distancing in an outdoor environment and obviously have significantly less fans?” Smith asked. “I think is possible.”

Wheels are turning all over the country as the possible staging of a 2020 college football season draws closer.

For instance, representatives of the Football Writers Association of America and the College Sports Information Directors of America met via video conference Wednesday afternoon to begin discussing protocols for covering games and press conferences this fall while maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

“The No. 1 thing we know the media wants is access, and the No. 1 thing we try to do is provide as much as we can,” said Colorado Associate AD/Sports Information and CoSIDA Hall of Famer Dave Plati. “So we try to do the best we can to make that happen for our fans.”

Earlier in the day, members of the Southeastern Conference’s media relations teams held a similar meeting to talk about future coverage plans.

The Big 12 Conference has already announced that its 2020 media days — scheduled for July 20-21 — will be staged via video conferencing.

OU also announced Wednesday that, in an effort to further reduce the possibility of spreading infection, the university will transition to digital ticketing for all sporting events and for football parking.

Ticket buyers for OU games will no longer have the option to print their tickets at home, but the new digital system will provide quick and safe ticket delivery via smartphones and the Sooner Sports app.

“We’re sure hopeful that our athletics competitions will occur as scheduled,” AD Joe Castiglione said in an athletic department press release. “But regardless of any timetables, we’re extremely excited to introduce digital ticketing at our venues as it will result in several benefits for our fans.

“First, our aim is to limit physical contact between our fans and game day staff as much as possible, and this change is a first step in achieving that goal. We’ll announce more of those steps later. The new digital ticketing process will also significantly reduce ticket fraud and loss of tickets, making for an even more seamless venue-entry experience. And fans will enjoy the flexibility of being able to immediately transfer tickets and parking passes to friends or family members.”

Fans who save or collect ticket stubs for commemorative purposes will still have that option, according to the release.

