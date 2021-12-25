New Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Poised For Immediate Success in 2022

Lebby comes to the Sooners after serving as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss for each of the past two seasons.

Oklahoma knew they needed to make a splash hire at the offensive coordinator spot with the introduction of a defensive-minded head coach - and they did just that.

The Sooners announced earlier this month that Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby, a Sooner alum, would be making the transition to Norman to join Brent Venables inaugural staff.

Lebby’s track record speaks for itself even just in recent history having helped orchestrate some of the best offenses in the sport in 2019 at UCF and in 2020-21 with the Rebels.

Spear-heading both efforts were quarterbacks who have become well-known names around the sport in Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to UCLA this offseason, and Matt Corral, who has potential to be a first round NFL draft selection in April.

It’s clear that reputation has not been lost on the current Sooners, who like what they’ve seen and heard early on the new offensive mastermind in Norman.

“He’s a great coach,” running back Kennedy Brooks said of Lebby. “To be honest, that’s not really a question for me. It seems like he’s a great coach, great fit. If Coach Venables trusts him, then I trust him. I trust his judgment, and we’ll see how things go.”

But, even despite his success at other stops, it can certainly be difficult to step right into a new situation and expect to get things rolling immediately.

At UCF he had Josh Heupel, at Ole Miss he had Lane Kiffin.

At Oklahoma, Lebby will be largely running the show.

So, the question will be how much success can fans expect from Lebby in Year 1 next season?

It’s fair to ask, but it looks as if Lebby’s hiring has done something that was essential for Oklahoma to accomplish in the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s leaving for USC: it has put the offensive playmakers on the team at ease at the future ahead.

“Having coach Lebby come, I think is a huge plus for this program especially with his experience, his resume, the things he’s done at other colleges,” wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “That’s something that’s a huge positive. He’s also an alumni to this school, so that’s another positive for us as a program. But I’ve talked to him a couple times, he’s a really cool guy, love his personality, I love how he is, his character.”

Marvin Mims Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While a lot of what to expect from Lebby in 2022 hinges on who the quarterback will be, Caleb Williams is yet to formally announce he will be remaining with the Sooners, the offense looks primed to not skip a beat despite losing Riley.

Assuming Williams will be at the helm, Lebby will be able to pair one of the best signal-callers in the country with a bevy of receiving talent that will include Mims, Mario Williams, Theo Wease (who withdrew his name from the transfer portal) and Drake Stoops among others.

Running the football will be Eric Gray and Marcus Major, a formidable duo certainly capable of providing quality carries consistently.

The tight end/h-back room will be undergoing a bit of a makeover with Austin Stogner and Jeremiah Hall no longer with the team, but if Brayden Willis returns to pair with Missouri transfer Daniel Parker, that is another position group of strength.

This all doesn’t even include the possibility that Kennedy Brooks or Mike Woods could return to the team, as neither have formally announced anything on their future moving forward.

All this to say that Lebby will have a challenge next year trying to instill his offense to a group that was expecting to play for Riley, but the skill positions are going to make things a lot easier for him.

Bill Bedenbaugh will have his work cut out for him creating a more consistent offensive line, but if he does there is no reason not to believe Oklahoma couldn’t once again assume their position as one of the best offenses in the sport.

It will be fascinating to watch play out in the spring and into next season, but the stage is set for Lebby to come in and have an immediate impact for a Sooners team that has undergone a drastic makeover this December.