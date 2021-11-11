Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto's All-America Career Was Kick-Started Two Years Ago at Baylor

Once on "thin ice" early his career, Bonitto found a spark in the redemption of a second-chance and game-saving interception.

Nik Bonitto’s college football career didn’t begin in Waco.

It just feels that way.

Bonitto’s game-saving interception at the end of Oklahoma’s record-setting rally at McLane Stadium in 2019 thrust what looked like a promising career into fast-forward.

Since that game, Bonitto has emerged as the Sooners’ most gifted pass rusher, has earned All-Big 12 accolades and even All-America honors.

“It was kind of a snowball effect in terms of his career after that play,” said OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas.

Nik Bonitto (35) at Baylor in 2019 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“That will always just be a big football memory for me,” said linebacker DaShaun White.

The real hook from that night — Nov. 16, 2019, almost two years to the day before the No. 8-ranked Sooners meet No. 13 Baylor this week — was that the Sooners rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-31. OU outscored the Bears 17-0 in the fourth quarter in large part due to the play of the Oklahoma defense and an offensive resuscitation by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

And the hook from Bonitto’s big play was that he dropped a potential game-saving interception on the play before.

“Two plays before they threw the interception, jumped it and got a sack,” White recalled. “Then the next play, he dropped it. I kept talking trash, talking trash — ‘Don’t throw the out, don’t throw the out.’ They threw it, and he picked it.”

For Bonitto, it was the play that launched the high-impact element of his career.

“It definitely gave me a lot of confidence,” Bonitto said this week. “Prior to that, I didn't really make a lot of plays. With that having been a big play in an important moment in an important game, it really helped my confidence that I can really play college football with the best of the best, especially in these big games.”

Nik Bonitto Photo: OU Athletics

Like his team, Bonitto staged a memorable rally — only, he just needed one snap.

“I was kind of like ‘Damn, I really dropped the ball on the play before,’ “ he said. “(Baylor) was already kind of driving, so I was like ‘Damn, I hope this doesn't cost us the game.’ Thank God I was able to break on it and make a play on the next play. That kind of slipped out of my mind afterward and I was just happy that I was able to make a play to win for the team.”

In July, head coach Lincoln Riley explained that Bonitto was “on thin ice” early in his career, and Bonitto said he was “all crazy and stuff” as a young player.

That changed on that thrilling, fateful night in Waco.

“I know he was kinda down on himself,” Thomas said, “and after that, after making the biggest play of that week in college football, it was impressive to see it and once you get confident, then once you start playing and making plays instead of playing not to make mistakes, it's a literal snowball effect and it's a contagious thing for an individual player and for a team. It's just impressive to see him grow from that moment to where he is now.”