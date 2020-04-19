Right now and for the foreseeable future, Caleb Williams is the white whale for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma.

With every week that passes, it seems that the Sooners creep ever closer to a commitment from the DC-area standout. In 247Sports' latest rankings, Williams slots in as the fifth overall prospect in the class.

The five-star wunderkind continues to feed the hype beast that is Sooner Nation, continually teasing Twitter with cryptic posts and retweets. But he doesn't seem to be in any particular hurry to commit.

Though Williams is understandably the top priority, Riley and the Oklahoma staff continue to scour the country in an effort to assemble the next crop of Sooner standouts. Though commitments from the class of 2021 have been sparse thus far, OU did land a homegrown 2020 recruit this past week. Though unranked, Bishop McGuinness OL Ben Tawwater is versatile and adds depth to the Sooner line.

As far as offers are concerned, there were quite a few extended this week. One that Sooners fans may have missed: junior college DL recruit Jamond Gordon of East Mississippi CC. He's got a myriad of high-end offers on the table, but should he choose Oklahoma, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound stud could make an immediate impact in 2021.

On Friday afternoon, the Sooners offered Snellville, GA corner Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a high-ceiling 2022 defensive back who's also drawn interest from Texas. They also offered one of the fastest-rising prospects in that same 2022 class: Louisiana DB Laterrance Welch had zero Power 5 offers just days ago, but has picked up several since.

Oklahoma had last week extended an offer to lengthy Spring Hill, TN linebacker Keaten Wade, and they went back to the Volunteer State to offer Jonesborough product Prince Kollie. Like Welch, Kollie has been wildly popular on the recruiting trail as of late, picking up a blitz of offers from Power 5 programs like Kentucky, Georgia and North Carolina State.

Bill Bedenbaugh spent his week zoned in on the Pacific Northwest, as he called up two of Washington's top 2022 OL recruits. Rainier Beach standout Josh Conerly and Puyallup colossus Dave Iuli earned offers, and both expressed to SI Sooners that they have great interest in joining the crimson and cream.

Meanwhile, Williams' next edition of his 'All on the Line' journal is due out Monday. It's become clear that the Sooners' 2021 recruiting class starts and stops with him, especially considering the fact that he's expressed his desire to recruit other top prep athletes like four-star wideout Mario Williams.

Wherever Caleb Williams goes, he won't go alone. His commitment could open the door for a loaded class of offensive weaponry.

And if his interest in Oklahoma is as strong as he suggests, the potential of that reality should get Sooner Nation pumped up for the future.

