Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: ATH Erik McCarty

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Erik McCarty

Hometown: McAlester, OK

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Position: ATH

School: McAlester

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evaluation: A two-way star, Oklahoma high school standout Erik McCarty will have a few options once he arrives in Norman. Throughout his career, McCarty rushed for almost 5,00 yards and made over 300 tackles, showing the ability to make a difference at both running back and safety. He’s a fluid athlete in the open field, which served him well on both sides of the ball. McCarty has the ability to juke and side-step tacklers while still keeping his momentum carrying him down the field with the ball, and can quickly open his hips and change direction when needed on the back end of the defense. His sturdy build and speed will allow Brent Venables and the OU coaching staff to take a look at him at a few spots, though it’s likely he’ll end up at safety in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Kalib Hicks
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: RB Kalib Hicks

By Ryan Chapman
Lewis Carter
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: LB Lewis Carter

By Ryan Chapman
Makari Vickers
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: S Makari Vickers

By Ryan Chapman
Keyon Brown
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: WR Keyon Brown

By Ryan Chapman
Elite 11 Finals, Los Angeles
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: QB Jackson Arnold

By Ryan Chapman
Jacobe Johnson - CROP
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: ATH Jacobe Johnson

By Ryan Chapman
Logan Howland
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Logan Howland

By Ryan Chapman
Sammy Omosigho - crop
Football

Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Samuel Omosigho

By Ryan Chapman