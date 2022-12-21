Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: ATH Erik McCarty

Erik McCarty

Hometown: McAlester, OK

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Position: ATH

School: McAlester

Evaluation: A two-way star, Oklahoma high school standout Erik McCarty will have a few options once he arrives in Norman. Throughout his career, McCarty rushed for almost 5,00 yards and made over 300 tackles, showing the ability to make a difference at both running back and safety. He’s a fluid athlete in the open field, which served him well on both sides of the ball. McCarty has the ability to juke and side-step tacklers while still keeping his momentum carrying him down the field with the ball, and can quickly open his hips and change direction when needed on the back end of the defense. His sturdy build and speed will allow Brent Venables and the OU coaching staff to take a look at him at a few spots, though it’s likely he’ll end up at safety in Norman.

