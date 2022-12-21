Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Daeh McCullough

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Daeh McCullough

Hometown: South Bend, IN

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Position: S

School: St. Joseph’s

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evaluation: A December addition for the Sooners, Daeh McCullough continues the facelift on the back end of the OU defense, adding more length and size to the secondary. He has cover experience at cornerback, but his size should plant him into Brandon Hall’s safety room in Norman. Physical in the run game, McCullough’s speed and arm length allow him to cover a lot of grass in the passing game as well. McCullough has a great athletic profile just like his brother, and should be able to settle in as a physical member of the Oklahoma secondary under Jerry Schmidt.

 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Derrick LeBlanc
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Derrick LeBlanc

By Ryan Chapman
Kade McIntyre
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Kade McIntyre

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Taylor Wein
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Taylor Wein

By Ryan Chapman
Jaquazie Pettaway
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: WR Jaquaize Pettaway

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Ashton Sanders
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Ashton Sanders

By Ryan Chapman
Cayden Green
Football

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Cayden Green

By Ryan Chapman
Jackson Arnold copy
Football

National Signing Day: Why Jackson Arnold Draws Comparisons to Past Oklahoma Greats

By John E. Hoover
MBB - Grant Sherfield, Jumpman Invitational, Florida Gators
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Erases Early Deficit to Overcome Florida at the Jumpman Invitational

By Ryan Chapman