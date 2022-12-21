Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DB Jasiah Wagoner

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Jasiah Wagoner

Hometown: Spanaway, WA

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Position: CB

School: Spanaway Lake

Evaluation: Jasiah Wagoner’s ball skills make him threat to pull down an interception anytime an opposing quarterback throws the ball his direction. His ability to change direction quickly allows him to break on the football in the air, while his speed allows him to stay in the pocket of his wide receiver he’s covering. Once the ball is in his hands, Wagoner has the ability to make people miss in the open field as well, as he was trusted to also play offense and return kicks in high school. Despite his size, Wagoner is a willing tackler in the run game as well, stepping in to make sure opposing running backs aren’t able to turn the corner and break free down the sideline. 

