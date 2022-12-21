Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DB Kendel Dolby

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Kendel Dolby

Hometown: Miami, OK

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Position: DB

School: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Evaluation: Rated as the top JUCO defensive back in the country, Kendal Dolby’s ability to tackle in the open field is the first thing that jumps off the film. He does a nice job reading the play in front of him and triggering to track down the football, arriving to meet the ball carrier and lay heavy hits instead of overrunning the play. He also displays nice ball skills to undercut opposing receivers to make a play on the football, both pulling down interceptions and dislodging the ball. Dolby’s instincts should allow him to play a couple of positions on the back end, giving him some versatility to sort into either Jay Valai or Brandon Hall’s position groups in the secondary.

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

