Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Ashton Sanders

Ashton Sanders

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 270

Position: DL

School: Cathedral

Evaluation: A November addition to Oklahoma’s 2023 class, Ashton Sanders totaled 12 quarterback sacks in his senior season. A force on the interior of the defensive line, Sanders often used a quick reaction off the line of scrimmage to help gain the upper hand on the offensive lineman across from him. He has a strong bull rush and a quick side step, packing a punch with his hands. Sanders appears to be able to fill out his frame a bit more, as Jerry Schmidt will be able to work to build him even bigger to try and anchor the heart of OU’s defensive line.

