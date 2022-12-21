Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Ashton Sanders

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Ashton Sanders

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 270

Position: DL

School: Cathedral

Evaluation: A November addition to Oklahoma’s 2023 class, Ashton Sanders totaled 12 quarterback sacks in his senior season. A force on the interior of the defensive line, Sanders often used a quick reaction off the line of scrimmage to help gain the upper hand on the offensive lineman across from him. He has a strong bull rush and a quick side step, packing a punch with his hands. Sanders appears to be able to fill out his frame a bit more, as Jerry Schmidt will be able to work to build him even bigger to try and anchor the heart of OU’s defensive line.

