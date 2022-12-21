Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: DL Derrick LeBlanc

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Derrick LeBlanc

Hometown: Kissimmee, FL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 265

Position: DL

School: Osceola

Evaluation: Derrick LeBlanc smartly uses his wingspan to keep opposing offensive lineman off his body, punching their hands away before overpowering his opponent at the point of attack. As a result, he has an excellent bull rush that is used both to collapse the pocket and blow up running lanes. LeBlanc will have to add some weight under strength coach Jerry Schmidt to play as big as the Sooners will want him to be on the interior of the defensive line, but his raw power and motor should serve him well.

