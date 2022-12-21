Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Kade McIntyre

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Kade McIntyre

Hometown: Fremont, NE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

Position: ATH

School: Archbishop Bergan

Evaluation: Kade McIntyre did a bit of everything at Archbishop Bergan High School, making an impact on both sides of the ball. He excelled as a pass catcher, often lining up on the outside instead of as an in-line tight end. A combination of his route running and superior athleticism allowed him to dominate Nebraska prep football, running past opposing defensive backs to haul in big chunk plays down the field. His size should allow him to thrive in Oklahoma’s tight end room, as he shouldn’t have any troubles handling any blocking duties due to how physical he played on the defensive side of the ball.

