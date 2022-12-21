Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: Kade McIntyre

Kade McIntyre

Hometown: Fremont, NE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

Position: ATH

School: Archbishop Bergan

Evaluation: Kade McIntyre did a bit of everything at Archbishop Bergan High School, making an impact on both sides of the ball. He excelled as a pass catcher, often lining up on the outside instead of as an in-line tight end. A combination of his route running and superior athleticism allowed him to dominate Nebraska prep football, running past opposing defensive backs to haul in big chunk plays down the field. His size should allow him to thrive in Oklahoma’s tight end room, as he shouldn’t have any troubles handling any blocking duties due to how physical he played on the defensive side of the ball.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.