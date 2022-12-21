Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: LB Lewis Carter

Lewis Carter

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205

Position: LB

School: Tampa Catholic

Evaluation: A missile in the open field, Lewis Carter delivers devastating hits to opposing offenses. Regardless of if he was lined up at linebacker or safety in high school, his instincts served him well. Carter showed a good reading of the game, quickly diagnosing the picture in front of him to trigger and rally to the football. Once he sets off toward the ball carrier, he arrives in a hurry as Carter possess all the athleticism required to play sideline-to-sideline. Brent Venables will have plenty of options on what linebacker spot to play Carter at once he arrives in Norman.

