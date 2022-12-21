Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Cayden Green

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Cayden Green

Hometown: Lees Summit, MO

Height: 6-5

Weight: 315

Position: OT

School: Lee’s Summit North

Evaluation: When Cayden Green committed to Oklahoma, he was Bill Bedenbaugh’s highest rated offensive line commit ever and it’s easy to see why. Green possess all of the athleticism required from a Bill Bedenbaugh offensive lineman to get to the second level. He’s strong with a good initial punch off the football, but also has the footwork to maneuver and stay in front of his assignment in pass protection. When he gets downhill in the running game, Green has the power to overwhelm and finish off blocks.

