Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Heath Ozaeta

Heath Ozaeta

Hometown: Snoqualmie, WA

Height: 6-6

Weight: 300

Position: OT

School: Mount Si

Evaluation: Heath Ozaeta overpowered opponents at Mount Si on both sides of the football, relying on his overwhelming size. He has powerful hands, redirecting defenders consistently at first contact. Ozaeta also was able to move both downfield and pull laterally in the running game, which are both necessary to carve out playing time under Bill Bedenbaugh. He also worked to finish off blocks, often planting his defender into the turf to completely wipe them out of the play. Ozaeta has a nice base to work with technique-wise, and he should be able to continue to add strength and size to his frame as he works longer in the weight room at Oklahoma.

