Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Joshua Bates
Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.
Joshua Bates
Hometown: Durango, CO
Height: 6-3
Weight: 305
Position: OL
School: Durango
Evaluation: Joshua Bates has played all across the offensive line, flashing the positional versatility OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh desires, but he projects to make an impact on the interior of the offensive line. Comfortable at center, Bates has the quickness to snap the football and surge to the second level to finish off bocks at the heart of the offensive line. He’s also at ease pulling and moving toward the outside, showing plenty of aggression to pancake and finish off defenders on the perimeter. Bates has been a steady riser in the rankings throughout his senior season, and could be the heir apparent at center behind Andrew Raym.