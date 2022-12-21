Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: OL Logan Howland

Logan Howland

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Height: 6-7

Weight: 280

Position: OT

School: Hun School

Evaluation: A converted tight end, Logan Howland is a promising project for OU strength coach Jerry Schmidt and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Howland’s height and wingspan will serve him well at offensive tackle as he continues to fill out his frame. The Princeton native is light on his feet as expected of a tight end, but has shown the power necessary to fire off the football and win at the point of attack. With Tyler Guyton and Jacob Sexton in line to contribute at tackle next season, Howland should have plenty of time to bulk up and work under Bedenbaugh, polishing off his technique as his career progresses in Norman.