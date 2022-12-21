Skip to main content

Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: RB Daylan Smothers

Brent Venables put together another top 10 class in his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Oklahoma.

Daylan Smothers

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Height: 5-11

Weight: 182

Position: RB

School: West Charlotte

Evaluation: Daylan Smothers is a decisive runner, hitting the hole hard to hit top speed quickly. Also a track star, Smothers exhibits great vision to find the hole and cut upfield, following his blockers into the open field. Once in the open field, Smothers has a variety of moves from quick cuts to spin moves to bounce off would-be tacklers and keep his legs churning. Smothers can also make an impact in the passing game, catching the ball and picking up yardage after the catch once he gets to the second level.

 

