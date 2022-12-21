Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: RB Daylan Smothers

Daylan Smothers

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Height: 5-11

Weight: 182

Position: RB

School: West Charlotte

Evaluation: Daylan Smothers is a decisive runner, hitting the hole hard to hit top speed quickly. Also a track star, Smothers exhibits great vision to find the hole and cut upfield, following his blockers into the open field. Once in the open field, Smothers has a variety of moves from quick cuts to spin moves to bounce off would-be tacklers and keep his legs churning. Smothers can also make an impact in the passing game, catching the ball and picking up yardage after the catch once he gets to the second level.