Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: RB Kalib Hicks

Name: Kalib Hicks

Hometown: Denton, TX

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195

Position: RB

School: Denton Ryan

Evaluation: If Kalib Hicks makes it to the open field, there weren’t many defenders who could track him down at Denton Ryan High School in Texas. Despite his speed, Hicks shows patience to follow his blockers, throwing things into top gear once he finds the hole and decides to plant his foot and head upfield. Hicks also has great balance, allowing him to spin off tacklers and keep moving forward through arm tackles. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry this past season as a senior, rushing for eight touchdowns and adding another two scores through the air.

