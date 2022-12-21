Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: S Makari Vickers

Makari Vickers

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Position: S

School: Robert F. Munroe Day School

Evaluation: Makari Vickers’ size and speed will allow him to have great range whoever he ends up in the Oklahoma secondary. With experience playing all across the back end, Vickers will have some positional versatility, but his ability to track the ball down in the open field and deliver a sure-handed tackle means he’d project nicely to play safety. Playing on both sides of the ball, Vickers displays the ball skills to be a difference maker in pass coverage, but he also has ability to step up and play the run as well.

