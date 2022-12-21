Oklahoma 2023 Signing Day: WR Keyon Brown

Keyon Brown

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 188

Position: WR

School: James Rickards

Evaluation: A bigger-bodied wide receiver than fellow signee Jaquaize Pettaway, Keyon Brown still has plenty of burst to outrun the defense in the open field. A powerful runner, Brown keeps his legs churning to run through arm tackles and keep his momentum running forward. He does a nice job using his body to shield off defenders when trying to haul in contested catches, but he’s also shown he can weave his way through the defense through excellent punt returns. Brown has also shown he’s a willing blocker in the running game, something which will endear him to the Oklahoma coaching staff early on in his career if that effort translates to the collegiate level.