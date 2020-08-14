As Oklahoma gears up to play football this fall, Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will host crowds of about 25 percent capacity, according to a university press release earlier this week.

However, Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione emphasized on a Friday conference call that those plans are very fluid, and said the figure could change based on the breadth of impact that COVID-19 demonstrates.

“We’re monitoring roughly 25 percent capacity," Castiglione said. "Our medical experts and facility experts have been involved in building those space models. That percentage could change; we have to be flexible. Something might develop that might cause us to pivot or move to stopping practice, or maybe not even having a game or a season.”

Though Castiglione wouldn't give specifics on what could cause his department to re-evaluate their plans, he reaffirmed his commitment to the well-being of his players above all else.

“Even though we say it all the time, it’s absolutely true and essential that player health, welfare and safety is at the forefront of every one of our decisions," he said. "You think about all the different avenues we have opened up to try and get as much medical information as we can flowing to and through all the decision-makers, we’ve had independent medical experts, some of the best in the country.”

Earlier this week, the Big 12 gave the administrative green light to play football this fall. With the Big Ten and Pac-12 electing to postpone their season until the spring, the Big 12 joins the ACC and SEC in holding out for fall football. With that in mind, Castiglione said that he and his department intend to ramp up the intensity of their procedures in order to ensure that the season proceeds with as few hitches as possible.

“We’re learning more and adding additional protocols," he stated. "The one’s we’ve had in place are actually working exceptionally well, and doing what they were intended to do. We’re increasing our testing from two to three times every week. We’ve experimented with several different [mask] prototypes that fit inside a facemask. We’ve had one positive test since we started testing back [on] July 1.”

New medical reports about coronavirus-related cardiac inflammation played a significant role in the Pac-12's decision to postpone the football season. Castiglione acknowledged that he and the Big 12's medical experts are fully aware of the new information at their disposal, and are taking it under careful consideration.

“The information that we’ve been receiving the last couple weeks about myocarditis… is also something that’s been clearly on our minds," he said. "It may be new to some, but it wasn’t new to some of our doctors. [But] wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands - it’s been said over and over and over again to such a point that you think everybody would know.”

The Sooners are currently set to open their season on Sept. 12 against Missouri State, and will begin conference play on Sept. 26 when they take on Kansas State.

