Oklahoma Adds JUCO Transfer QB General Booty

Booty played one season at Tyler Junior College before looking to move up to the Division I level, landing with the Sooners.

Some more depth to the Oklahoma quarterback room.

Less than a week after adding Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville to be the apparent backup to Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners have dipped into the junior college ranks with the addition of General Booty.

Booty, from Allen, TX, comes in at 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds from Tyler Junior College in relatively nearby Tyler, TX.

Last season in 11 games played, Booty completed 233 of his 381 passing attempts for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Booty’s uncle, John David Booty, was a quarterback for USC from 2003-2007, playing in 38 career games with the Trojans.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Booty has his eye-grabbing name thanks to his father’s fascination with the Army growing up, thus naming him General.

Booty played only year of junior college football as a class of 2021 recruit, so he still holds several years of eligibility.

What sort of role Oklahoma has in mind for Booty is unclear, but given the position’s lack of experience behind Gabriel, and to an extent Beville, it seems at the very least he can serve as some more depth in fall camp heading into next season.