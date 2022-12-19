Skip to main content

Oklahoma Adds Preferred Walk-On Offensive Lineman

Ty Kubicek commits to the Sooners from Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, CA.

Oklahoma makes another late addition to their 2023 crop of recruits.

The Sooners picked up a preferred walk-on commitment on Monday from 2023 2-star offensive lineman Ty Kubicek out of Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, CA.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds, Kubicek is ranked as the No. 223 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 480 player in the state of California by 247Sports.

While he has no scholarship offers from an FBS program, he does forgo offers from Black Hills State, Lewis & Clark, Linfield College, Pacific and Southern Oregon to walk on with Oklahoma.

Kubicek announced that he had been officially offered by offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the Sooners just a little over a month ago on Nov. 10.

He now joins a group of incoming offensive line prospects that includes 4-star Cayden Green, 4-star Joshua Bates, 3-star Logan Howland and 3-star Heath Ozaeta.

National Signing Day for the early signing period is set for Wednesday of this week as players look to enroll early to be on campus for spring football in a few months. 

