Oklahoma Again Relying on Patient Approach to Break Down Baylor's Defense

NORMAN — Last week, the Oklahoma offense preached patience.

Breaking down the stout Iowa State defense required a steady, methodical approach from offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Despite missing on a couple of deep shots, the Sooners (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) were able to find enough success to post a 27-13 victory over the Cyclones.

And while Iowa State’s defense is content to sit back and play fundamentally sound football, Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense will aggressively try and force mistakes.

Even with a different approach, the Bears (5-3, 3-2) are still plenty productive.

Baylor ranks No. 29-overall in total defense, anchored by a talented defensive line.

Though the style of play from the defense on the other sideline will look different this week, Oklahoma’s approach of staying patient and waiting for the perfect time to strike downfield will remain the same.

“We stick with our system and what we do,” Gabriel said on Monday. “We realize that we’re playing teams with good defenses. We just have to come prepared and be focused.”

Minor errors prevented Oklahoma from really opening up a sizable lead against the Cyclones last Saturday, especially in the vertical passing game.

On a couple of occasions, Gabriel and wide receiver Marvin Mims failed to link up on deep touchdown balls that could have extended OU’s lead by another possession.

Taking advantage of those moments is key anytime an offense takes the field against a good defense, and Lebby said he has faith that Mims will continue to have a good approach and rebound on Saturday with a better performance.

“For Marvin, it's just about having that short memory because I'm going to have one,” Lebby said. “I’m going to come back to him, and I know he's going to make those plays. That's something for him just as he continues to play through this.

“Things happen early on in the game. Shoot, you've got to play the move on to the next play and say, 'Let's go make plays.' We're going to continue to have a ton of confidence in him.”



Remaining patient alone won’t be enough to rise to the challenge.

Much like last week, the Sooners know they’re stepping onto the field against a hard-hitting defense, and they’ll have to be ready for an all-out war in the trenches.

“They're definitely a really physical team,” Mims said. “I just remember that game last year, especially my game in my freshman year, they're just a really physical team. There are new guys on that side of the ball too, so it should be a really interesting battle. That's a big thing about them, they're going to be physical.”

Oklahoma handled Iowa State’s physicality well, winning the battle along the line of scrimmage. OU rushed for 182 yards, led by yet another 100-yard game by running back Eric Gray.

Lebby will want to win the battle on the ground yet again to top Aranda’s defense, and come Saturday at 2 p.m Gabriel is aware that the margin of error will be small yet again if Oklahoma is to come out on top.

“It’s a bunch of guys that know their system very well,” Gabriel said. “They do what they’re supposed to do. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. We have to take advantage of the mistakes they do make.”

