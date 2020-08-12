No one is sure what the next month, the next week, or even the next day will bring across the landscape of collegiate athletics.

But right now, the Sooners are gearing up for football.

After Big 12 administrators approved plans to play a fall season Tuesday, Oklahoma began to roll out the details of their game-day protocol in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Most notably, attendance will be reduced to roughly 25 percent of maximum venue capacity.

"This is the next step in our preparation efforts, but it is by no means the only step," said Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione in the release. "We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons. The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus."

The release stated that season ticket holders will receive correspondence as early as today from the university, and that protocol for the Sooners' Oct. 10 tilt with Texas will be announced at a later date. The matchup is currently scheduled to take place at the Cotton Bowl, and is the Sooners' only neutral-site game on the schedule.

The release also indicated that the Oklahoma athletic department will release a mobile app before the season kicks off. The app will help digitize several aspects of the game-day experience for fans, including parking and food service.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.