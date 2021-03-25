Oklahoma announces kick time for Spring Game

The Sooners announced the 2021 Spring Game will kickoff at 4 p.m. on April 24

A kickoff time has officially been set for the 2021 Spring Game.

Proceedings will begin at 4 p.m. on April 24 from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Similar to the 2020 regular season, fan attendance will be capped at 25 percent, OU had previously announced.

While the event won't be the recruiting spectacle of years past, this year's Spring Game will afford Sooner fans their first look at the 2021 team, where expectations are once again through the roof.

Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff will be unable to host any recruits on campus in an official capacity, as the NCAA dead period for recruiting will not expire until the end of May.

Returning star quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to take the field alongside an experienced defense, and Oklahoma is once again expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Not only will the Sooners look to return to the playoff, but they look to win their first semi-final game since the institution of the College Football Playoff and earn their first bid to a National Championship game since Sam Bradford led OU's record setting offense to the title game in the 2008 season.

The Spring Game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Oklahoma, and tickets will go on a public pre-sale on April 5.