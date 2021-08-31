Oklahoma Announces the Return of Tailgating Ahead of 2021 Season Opener

Fans can once again set up their tailgate equipment beginning at noon the day before the game.

Oklahoma fans’ long national nightmare is over - they can tailgate once again.

After a strange COVID-19 world that took away a lot of the traditions and normalcy of a college football season, the 2021 campaign looks to have a chance to at least look and feel a lot more normal with this being a good start.

The University of Oklahoma announced on Tuesday the full return of tailgating at largely the same designated areas that were used in the 2019 season. Fans can begin to set up camp the day before the game starting at noon.

Along with the return of tailgating, Oklahoma also announced the return of a medley of other gameday events such as the “Walk of Champions”, the OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash, the Sooner Club Champions Tailgate, Tailgate Guys, the Varsity O Tailgate, Fall Family Weekend and Homecoming Festivities.

Oklahoma is not requiring fans to be vaccinated or wear masks to attend a game or an event, although both are strongly encouraged.

A full list of gameday procedures can be found here.

Obviously, this will be some welcomed news to fans that the pageantry and tradition that college football brings will be at least mostly restored in 2021 after the bizarre 2020 season that had so many things look and feel so different.

The Sooners will begin the season at home on Saturday against Tulane with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT in Norman.

